Cayla Nielsen hit two three-run homers for Creighton on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to get the Bluejays a victory against UConn. The Huskies won 10-6 to sweep the Big East series at CU Sports Complex.

It was the second straight day UConn (31-11, 18-3) scored 10 runs, dropping CU to 18-27 overall and 4-14 in the league.

But the junior from Blair did all she could, cranking her first homer in the second inning to tie the game 3-3. The Huskies scored again in the third and fourth innings, then broke the game open with a four-run fifth to take a 10-3 lead.

Nielsen's final homer — her seventh of the season — in the sixth inning made it a four-run game, but that was as close as Creighton could get.

Next up, the Jays have a doubleheader at South Dakota on Tuesday before opening a three-game Big East series at Providence on Friday.

UConn (31-11, 18-3) ........... 211 240 0 —10 11 0

At Creighton (18-27, 4-14) .. 030 003 0 — 6 10 1

W: Jenkins, 13-2. L: Puchino, 11-13. 2B: UC, Hastings, Sanden. HR: UC, Jenkins. CU, Nielsen 2.