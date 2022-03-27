Creighton softball wins weekend series with Providence despite loss in final game

Providence scored in each of the first six innings as the Friars never trailed in a 10-7 win over Creighton softball on Sunday.

Providence, which lost the first two games of the series, scored four times in the first inning and built a 10-4 advantage by the sixth.

Emma Rosonke hit a three-run home run for Creighton in the seventh. Cayla Nielsen hit a two-run shot in the first.

Creighton (13-11) will play at Nebraska at 5 p.m. Tuesday.