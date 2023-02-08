This is the time of year when teams are filled with hope and optimism as they return to the diamond.

Creighton's team certainly feels that.

"There's kind of a new excitement in the air just because there's new opportunities out there for everyone to go out there and showcase what they've learned so far," said senior Kailey Wilson, the Big East player of the year last spring.

The Bluejays return most of their starting lineup for a new coaching staff. Krista Wood, a former UNO pitcher who led South Dakota State to the 2022 NCAA tournament, was hired last June.

"It's been a challenge, but I'm really impressed what they've brought to the table," junior outfielder Cayla Nielsen said. "They show up everyday with energy and that gets the ball rolling with our energy. I think we're moving in the right direction."

The Jays are also moving on after a disappointing final month of last season. Creighton had a 14-12 record April 1 before losing 15 of its final 16 games and missing the Big East tournament.

Still, Wilson had one of the best campaigns in program history. The left-handed slugger hit .436 — the second highest single-season average in school history — with 11 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs. She had a .541 on-base percentage and an .812 slugging percentage.

Wilson said she's ready to pick up where she left off.

"I just kind of want to do the best that I can for my team and myself," Wilson said. "Knowing that I'm coming off a good year, just trying to keep that same pace."

Nielsen led the team in runs (34) while the Blair grad hit .296. Omaha Burke graduate Emma Rosonke is also back after hitting .288 with nine homers. She was second in the Big East with 43 RBIs.

The pitching staff has the most changes.

Returners are Jena Lawrence and Alexis Wiggins, who combined to make 16 starts, while CU brought in newcomers Payton Akers, Alyssa Bostley and Natalia Puchino.

"We graduated a lot of innings, so our pitching staff looks a lot different," said Wood, who added that the team doesn't have an ace yet so the Jays will need a pitch as a unit.

Creighton, which opens its season Friday at the DePaul Dome tournament, was picked to finish fifth in the Big East preseason poll. The Jays think they can do even better.

"If we can stay healthy and not waver and be resilient after a loss and not let it turn into a losing streak, I definitely think we could overachieve," Wood said.