Creighton softball's comeback falls short in loss to UConn

Creighton softball scored three two-out runs in the top of the seventh inning, but its comeback fell short as UConn held on for a 5-4 Big East win Friday night.

UConn led 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth before two Creighton errors led to three runs. Four of UConn's five runs were unearned.

The Huskies needed all three as Creighton rallied. Shayla Dahlen made it 5-2 with a solo homer, and following a walk and a Madeline Vejvoda single, Cayla Nielsen made it 5-4 with a single. But UConn then recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Kailey Wilson led Creighton's offense with a double and a first-inning home run.

Creighton and UConn continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.