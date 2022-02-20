Creighton softball's five-game winning streak ends on Lamar homer

BEAUMONT, Texas — A two-run homer in the bottom of the six was the decisive blow as Lamar beat Creighton 7-5 Sunday in the final game of the Cardinal Classic.

The Bluejays (7-3), who entered on a five-game winning streak, erased a 5-2 deficit on a two-run single by Alyssa Gappa in the fifth and Cayla Nielsen's RBI single in the sixth. But CU — which had a 10-9 edge in hits — couldn't plate another run, leaving the bases loaded in the final inning before Lamar (2-8) ended it.

Kailey Wilson led the Jays with three hits. CU returns to action with five games at the North Texas Invitational, starting with a 12:30 p.m. contest Friday against South Dakota State.