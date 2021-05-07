Creighton softball's season ends as Jays cancel remaining games due to COVID

Creighton's softball program announced Friday that its season is over. The team is canceling its remaining games as it adheres to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Jays, in fourth place in the conference standings, were one win away from qualifying for the four-team Big East tournament — they were set to host fifth-place Butler for a three-game set this weekend.

But that final regular season series has been canceled. And CU won't go to the postseason.

Creighton has participated in just two Big East tournaments since joining the conference (2014 and 2018). So the Jays' success on the field this year had them optimistic about a memorable month of May.

CU produced an impressive two-weekend stretch in April where it went 5-1 against league opponents — pushing its conference win total to eight, which matched the third-highest mark by a Creighton team since joining the league.

But the Jays only got to play one more conference series after that.

Creighton (14-14, 8-7) does finish above .500 in Big East play for just the second time. But with CU out of contention, this year's fourth (and final) league tournament spot will go to either Butler or Seton Hall.