SOFTBALL

Creighton softball's struggles continue as Jays drop 11th straight game

A three-run fifth inning lifted Butler to a 3-1 win over Creighton on Saturday.

Creighton, which has dropped 11 straight, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Emma Rosonke groundout brought home Megan Miklesh.

But Butler started the fifth with two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. The Bulldogs went on score their runs on a groundout, a sacrifice bunt and a single.

Butler pitcher Alyssa Graves threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. She retired the last nine Jays in order.

Creighton looks to avoid a sweep as the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

