Creighton softball's struggles continue as Jays drop 11th straight game

A three-run fifth inning lifted Butler to a 3-1 win over Creighton on Saturday.
Creighton, which has dropped 11 straight, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Emma Rosonke groundout brought home Megan Miklesh.
But Butler started the fifth with two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. The Bulldogs went on score their runs on a groundout, a sacrifice bunt and a single.
Butler pitcher Alyssa Graves threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. She retired the last nine Jays in order.
Creighton looks to avoid a sweep as the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The head coaches of Creighton athletics
Baseball
Cross country
Men's basketball
Men's golf
Men's soccer
Rowing
Softball
Volleyball
Women's basketball
Women's golf
Women's soccer
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.