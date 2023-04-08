CHICAGO — Creighton had its three-game winning streak snapped as DePaul rallied for a 6-4 win Saturday afternoon.

Creighton took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth as it got a sacrifice fly from Emma Rosonke and a RBI single from Ensley Frame.

DePaul answered with four in the bottom half of the inning. Cayla Nielsen pulled CU within 5-4 with a homer to lead off the fifth, and the Jays had runners on in the last two innings. But DePaul was able to stay in front.

Nielsen and Alyssa Gappa each homered for CU. For Gappa it was her team-leading ninth home run this season.

Creighton returns home to host UNO at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha won their meeting last month 2-1.

Creighton (16-22, 3-9) 010 210 0 - 4 10 1

DePaul (12-20, 4-8) 100 401 x - 6 5 1

W: Smith, 4-8. L: Puchino, 9-10. 2B: CU, Croker. 3B: DU, Johnson. HR: CU, Nielsen, Gappa; DU, Meyer