For a second straight summer, Creighton standout Norah Sis has been selected to play for USA Volleyball.

The Papillion-La Vista grad was one of 12 players selected for the Women's U21 NORCECA Pan American Cup roster. That event begins Tuesday in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Sis is one of seven players who return from a team that won the 2022 Pan American Cup and qualified for this year's FIVB World Championship. This year's team is coached by Pittsburgh's Dan Fisher.

The United States will open pool play against Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Guatemala. The opposite pool includes Belize, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Last summer, Sis started all five Team USA matches, collecting 30 kills, 24 digs and hitting .286 for the week.

Sis will return to the Bluejays for her junior season after being named last year's Big East player of the year. She averaged 4.33 kills and 2.51 digs per set as Creighton won the league's regular season and tournament titles. Sis has been the Big East tournament MVP the past two seasons.​

