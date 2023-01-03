Creighton starts crucial three-game homestand with Providence

Providence at No. 25 Creighton
Where/When: Sokol Arena, 6 p.m.
TV | Radio: FloSports| 1180 AM
Providence (9-6, 0-4)
F – Olivia Olsen 6-3 So. 11.8
G – Grace Efosa 5-11 Jr. 7.2
G – Kylee Sheppard 5-9 8.9
G – Brynn Ferrell 6-0 Jr. 8.7
G – Janai Crooms 5-10 Sr. 12.6
Creighton (9-4, 3-2)
F –Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 12.8
F – Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.0
G – Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 9.0
G – Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 6.4
G – Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 16.8
Providence Scouting Report
The Friars had a strong start in non-conference play before coming down to earth a bit in the Big East, where they’ve yet to win. Scoring has been an issue in all four contests, as PU didn’t reach 70 points in any of the games and averaged 57.8 points in the quartet of losses. Shooting is a problem: The Friars have just two 3-point specialists and make just 65.7% of their free throws. Crooms gets to the rim and draws a ton of fouls while taking virtually no jump shots outside of 15 feet. For a relatively short team, Providence rebounds well. PU will provide a physical, aggressive challenge on defense. If CU withstands that – and hits a few 3s – it should win by double digits.
Creighton scouting report
The frustration from a home court loss to Connecticut may take a little while to fully wear off, but the Bluejays’ New Year’s Eve 92-82 win at DePaul was huge – a Quadrant One NET win that helped Creighton shake off shooting problems. CU hit 11 3-pointers. That’s good. Even better, the Jays repeatedly burned the Blue Demons on back-door cuts and give-and-go plays to rack up 44 points in the paint. That kind of action will be helpful against Providence, the first of three home games over the next nine days. CU hasn’t won at home since Dec. 10, so it won’t likely be looking past the Friars to a big Sunday matchup with Marquette.
