Creighton starts crucial three-game homestand with Providence

Providence at No. 25 Creighton

The Friars had a strong start in non-conference play before coming down to earth a bit in the Big East, where they’ve yet to win. Scoring has been an issue in all four contests, as PU didn’t reach 70 points in any of the games and averaged 57.8 points in the quartet of losses. Shooting is a problem: The Friars have just two 3-point specialists and make just 65.7% of their free throws. Crooms gets to the rim and draws a ton of fouls while taking virtually no jump shots outside of 15 feet. For a relatively short team, Providence rebounds well. PU will provide a physical, aggressive challenge on defense. If CU withstands that – and hits a few 3s – it should win by double digits.