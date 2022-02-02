Creighton starts fast but can't sustain it in loss to No. 10 UConn

Creighton looked crisp and purposeful as it raced to an early lead Wednesday, energizing the record crowd and seizing the momentum against No. 10 UConn. The Jays just couldn't sustain it.
The Huskies (14-4, 9-0), without coach Geno Auriemma on the sidelines, had everything to do with that.
They elevated their intensity and their precision, shutting down CU's upset bid in convincing fashion before the first D.J. Sokol Arena sellout (2,279 fans) in Creighton women's hoops history.
There was a 10-0 run into halftime. And an 11-3 surge out of the break. And 9-2 spurt to begin the fourth quarter.
By the end, Connecticut was splashing in 3-pointers, guiding in fastbreak layups and swatting Creighton shot attempts out of bounds. The Big East's titans weren't getting upended Wednesday night. UConn finished off the Jays (15-6, 10-3) with a 76-56 victory.
"Credit to them, they continued to go at us for the entire game," senior Rachael Saunders said. "And when we went cold, we kind of let that dictate our defense, which caused some issues."
The dropoff didn't sit well afterward with this prideful group of Jays, who were vying to pick up their first top 10 win in program history. They thought they had the firepower to make a statement against one of the sport's iconic programs, which hasn't suffered a regular season league loss in nine years.
And early on, it looked like CU would be able to keep pace.
Creighton got two early 3-pointers from sophomore Lauren Jensen, went ahead 13-4 on a post-up bucket from sophomore Morgan Maly and held a 20-11 lead at the end of the first. The Jays stretched that advantaged to as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
But UConn settled in.
Fueled by their interior attack, the Huskies began to flip the momentum as they piled up points in the paint. Their makes took some steam out of CU's pace on the other end — when their defense was set, their length and physicality swallowed up the Jays.
"In the first quarter, I thought we got (the ball) moving and we kept it moving," Flanery said. "We didn't really get it moving after that."
The Huskies had a lot to do with that.
Even with their Hall of Fame coach back in the locker room. Auriemma was at shootaround Wednesday but associate coach Chris Dailey said he wasn't feeling well so he stayed off the court. It wasn't COVID-related, she said.
Yet still, UConn responded the way a champion-caliber team should, according to Dailey.
"Our players know, that's what you sign up for (at Connecticut) -- you get everybody's best shot," Dailey said. "You have to be able to embrace that, take everybody's best shot and figure out a way to win."
Creighton felt it could have played cleaner, though, and maybe produced another surge with fewer mistakes after halftime.
The Jays just couldn't solve Connecticut's defense. They ended up making just 35.2% of their shots, the second-lowest rate of the season. They didn't produce a positive assist-to-turnover ratio for just the fourth time all year.
And in the second quarter, they let the Huskies gain some confidence by beating them on the boards. UConn rebounded five of its nine missed shots.
"A lot of controllable mistakes, that's the problem," Saunders said.
Wednesday's game was the start of a challenging week for CU. It travels to play second-place DePaul Friday and fourth-place Marquette Sunday.
