Creighton starts fast but can't sustain it in loss to No. 10 UConn

And early on, it looked like CU would be able to keep pace.

Creighton got two early 3-pointers from sophomore Lauren Jensen, went ahead 13-4 on a post-up bucket from sophomore Morgan Maly and held a 20-11 lead at the end of the first. The Jays stretched that advantaged to as many as 12 points in the second quarter.

But UConn settled in.

Fueled by their interior attack, the Huskies began to flip the momentum as they piled up points in the paint. Their makes took some steam out of CU's pace on the other end — when their defense was set, their length and physicality swallowed up the Jays.

"In the first quarter, I thought we got (the ball) moving and we kept it moving," Flanery said. "We didn't really get it moving after that."

The Huskies had a lot to do with that.

Even with their Hall of Fame coach back in the locker room. Auriemma was at shootaround Wednesday but associate coach Chris Dailey said he wasn't feeling well so he stayed off the court. It wasn't COVID-related, she said.

Yet still, UConn responded the way a champion-caliber team should, according to Dailey.