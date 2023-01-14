Creighton stays hot from 3-point land, rolls to third straight win over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — The Creighton women hit 14 3-pointers as it rolled to a 75-56 Big East win over Butler on Saturday afternoon.

Creighton's lead was 25-22 midway through the second quarter before it ended the half on a 9-2 run and stretched its advantage to 48-30 midway through the third quarter.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 20 points and six rebounds, while Lauren Jensen added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Carly Bachelor added 15 points off the bench.

Creighton next hosts No. 25 Villanova at 8 p.m. Friday.

Creighton (12-5, 6-3)... 14 20 25 16 — 75

Butler (7-11, 2-7).......... 9 15 14 18 — 56

CU: Ronsiek 8-17 0-0 20, Jensen 6-12 0-0 15, Maly 2-7 0-0 5, Saunders 2-3 0-0 4, Mogensen 1-4 0-0 3, Bachelor 6-9 1-2 15, Brake 2-4 2-2 7, Horan 1-3 0-0 3, Lockett 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 29-60 3-4 75.

BU: Jaynes 8-15 0-0 16, Carrothers 4-5 1-1 9, Wingler 2-7 3-4 8, McLimore 3-6 0-0 7, Dowell 0-1 0-0 0, White 2-3 0-0 6, Frederick 1-5 0-0 3, Mortag 1-2 0-0 3, Strande 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Meulemans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 4-6 56.

3-point goals: CU 14-32 (Ronsiek 4-8, Jensen 3-7, Maly 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Mogensen 1-3, Bachelor 2-4, Brake 1-1, Horan 1-2, Lockett 1-1), BU 6-16 (Jaynes 0-1, Wingler 1-4, McLimore 1-1, Dowell 0-1, White 2-2, Frederick 1-4, Mortag 1-1, Strande 0-1, Meulemans 0-1).

Rebounds: CU 33 (Jensen 7), BU 28 (Wingler 5). Assists: CU 21 (Saunders 5), BU 7 (Jaynes 5).

