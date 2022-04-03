Creighton stays hot with sweep of The Citadel, gets 11th straight win at home

Alan Roden had three hits and two RBIs and Jared Wegner added a two-run homer to help Creighton beat The Citadel 8-3 Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

The Bluejays (15-7) continued their hot streak, with their 11th in 12 games. They have also won 11 straight at Schwab Field dating to last season.

Roden has had a hit in 10 of the Jays' past 12, including six multihit games. He is 20 for 51 (.392) with seven doubles and 10 RBIs.

Wegner and Hogan Helligso each added two hits for Creighton. Wegner finished the series 6 for 10 with seven RBIs and has five homers in his past seven games.

"It's nice to see him healthy and enjoying the game because he's got a lot of potential," coach Ed Servais said.

Starter Cade Lommel gave up one run on eight hits in 5⅔ innings but ended up with a no-decision.

It took awhile for CU's offense to get going against Bulldog starter Ben Hutchins. The Jays had two hits in the first four innings.

But Wegner helped jump-start CU with an RBI single in the fifth. The Jays followed with five runs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead.

"I like the way we played the second half of the game," Servais said. "I wasn't very thrilled with how we started the game. That's been an issue for us really all season, so I don't know what we can do to correct that.

"Once we saw the pitcher a couple of times through, we had some better at-bats."

The Citadel (17-10) closed to 6-3 in the eighth, but in the bottom of the inning Wegner drove a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall to put the game out of reach.

Creighton will travel to Kansas State on Tuesday before opening Big East play next weekend against Georgetown.