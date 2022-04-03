Creighton stays hot with sweep of The Citadel, gets 11th straight win at home

Alan Roden had three hits and two RBIs and Jared Wegner added a two-run homer to help Creighton beat The Citadel 8-3 Sunday to sweep the three-game series.
The Bluejays (15-7) continued their hot streak, with their 11th in 12 games. They have also won 11 straight at Schwab Field dating to last season.
Roden has had a hit in 10 of the Jays' past 12, including six multihit games. He is 20 for 51 (.392) with seven doubles and 10 RBIs.
Wegner and Hogan Helligso each added two hits for Creighton. Wegner finished the series 6 for 10 with seven RBIs and has five homers in his past seven games.
"It's nice to see him healthy and enjoying the game because he's got a lot of potential," coach Ed Servais said.
Starter Cade Lommel gave up one run on eight hits in 5⅔ innings but ended up with a no-decision.
It took awhile for CU's offense to get going against Bulldog starter Ben Hutchins. The Jays had two hits in the first four innings.
But Wegner helped jump-start CU with an RBI single in the fifth. The Jays followed with five runs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead.
"I like the way we played the second half of the game," Servais said. "I wasn't very thrilled with how we started the game. That's been an issue for us really all season, so I don't know what we can do to correct that.
"Once we saw the pitcher a couple of times through, we had some better at-bats."
The Citadel (17-10) closed to 6-3 in the eighth, but in the bottom of the inning Wegner drove a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall to put the game out of reach.
Creighton will travel to Kansas State on Tuesday before opening Big East play next weekend against Georgetown.
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to Xavier in the Big East tournament Record: 24-15
Notable facts: Season shortened due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season loss to Minnesota Record: 5-10
Notable facts: Season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2019
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Michigan Record: 41-13 MLB draft: Will Robertson (4th round, 117 overall, Toronto Blue Jays), Isaac Collins (9th round, 279 overall, Colorado Rockies), Jake Holton (10th round, 292 overall, Detroit Tigers), Mitch Ragan (15th round, 448 overall, New York Mets), Jack Strunc (25th round, 741 overall, Miami Marlins), Denson Hull (28th round, 842 overall, Arizona Diamondbacks)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win Big East regular reason and tournament titles
BIG EAST
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to California Record: 34-16
MLB draft: Michael Emodi (11th round, 332 overall, Kansas City Royals), Ryan Tapani (21st round, 641 overall, Washington Nationals), Jacob Voss (27th round, 811 overall, Los Angeles Angels), Clark Brinkman (32nd round, 945 overall, Detroit Tigers)
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament Record: 24-25 MLB draft: Rollie Lacy (11th round, 345 overall, Chicago Cubs), David Gerber (29th round, 873 overall, Seattle Mariners)
Notable facts: Won Big East regular season title
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 38-17 MLB draft: Nicky Lopez (5th round, 163 overall, Kansas City Royals), Danny Woodrow (12th round, 355 overall, Detroit Tigers), Nick Highberger (30th round, 892 overall, Oakland Athletics)
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament championship Record: 27-14
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 32-17-1 MLB draft: Jake Peter (7th round, 198 overall, Chicago White Sox), Mike Gerber (15th round, 460 overall, Detroit Tigers), Bryan Sova (25th round, 742 overall, Philadelphia Phillies)
Notable facts: First year in the Big East, won the Big East regular season title, runner-up in the Big East tournament
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Missouri Valley Conference tournament loss to Wichita State Record: 30-18 MLB draft: Federico Castagnini (30th round, 909 overall, Baltimore Orioles)
Notable facts: Final season in the Missouri Valley Conference
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Final game: NCAA Los Angeles Regional loss to UCLA Record: 28-30 MLB draft: Ty Blach (5th round, 178 overall, San Francisco Giants), Anthony Bemboom (22nd round, 687 overall, Los Angeles Angels)
Notable facts: Creighton finished last in the Big East regular season but won the Missouri Valley tournament to reach the NCAA tournament
MICHAEL SPOMER/SPECIAL TO THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Georgia Record: 45-16 MLB draft: Jonas Dufek (9th round, 280 overall, Houston Astros), Trever Adams (16th round, 504 overall, Texas Rangers)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win the Missouri Valley Conference's regular season and tournament title in the same season, moved to TD Ameritrade Park
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to Indiana State at Missouri Valley tournament Record: 27-25
MLB draft: Elliot Soto (15th round, 460 overall, Chicago Cubs), Carson Vitale (38th round, 1,156 overall, Texas Rangers)
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.