KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Facing a familiar foe in its final exhibition this season, the Creighton men scored Saturday's first two goals and went on to a 2-1 win over Missouri State.

Creighton also beat the Bears 2-1 on a chilly November night in the opening round of last year's NCAA tournament. Conditions were much different Saturday as temperatures reached as high as 105. The teams used two hydration breaks in each half.

Creighton took the lead when Miguel Arilla took a pass from Jackson Castro and scored from 15 yards out. The lead went to 2-0 when Ryan Brakke found Alfie Pope at the near post as he put the ball away.

Missouri State scored its goal with 10 minutes left, but CU held off the Bears the rest of the way.

Creighton, ranked eighth nationally, opens the regular season Thursday at No. 7 Stanford.​