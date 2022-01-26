Creighton struggles on offense as Jays fall to Butler

Creighton struggled all night to find answers on offense for Butler's strength and toughness Wednesday, suffering a disappointing 72-55 defeat and adding to their nightmarish woes in road games against the Bulldogs.

The Jays kept it close until the second half's midway point, when Butler capped a 17-2 run by making five straight 3-pointers. That surge turned a four-point game into a 55-36 lead for the Bulldogs, who snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.

CU was playing its second straight game without coach Greg McDermott, who wasn't on the bench due to COVID protocols. Its coaching staff and players were able to make the necessary adjustments Saturday against DePaul in a comeback win.

They couldn't find the solutions Wednesday, though.

The Jays went 2 of 22 from 3-point range — for the game's first 15 minutes, the only long-range make by CU was a banked 3-pointer by Arthur Kaluma in the early going. Kaluma tried to keep his team in it, finishing with 18 points.

But Butler never let the Jays find their rhythm. The Bulldogs were plugging driving lanes and contesting interior tries (CU went 9 of 19 on layups), so Creighton often found itself settling for jumpers.