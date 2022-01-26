Creighton struggles on offense as Jays fall to Butler

Creighton struggled all night to find answers on offense for Butler's strength and toughness Wednesday, suffering a disappointing 72-55 defeat and adding to their nightmarish woes in road games against the Bulldogs.
The Jays kept it close until the second half's midway point, when Butler capped a 17-2 run by making five straight 3-pointers. That surge turned a four-point game into a 55-36 lead for the Bulldogs, who snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.
CU was playing its second straight game without coach Greg McDermott, who wasn't on the bench due to COVID protocols. Its coaching staff and players were able to make the necessary adjustments Saturday against DePaul in a comeback win.
They couldn't find the solutions Wednesday, though.
The Jays went 2 of 22 from 3-point range — for the game's first 15 minutes, the only long-range make by CU was a banked 3-pointer by Arthur Kaluma in the early going. Kaluma tried to keep his team in it, finishing with 18 points.
But Butler never let the Jays find their rhythm. The Bulldogs were plugging driving lanes and contesting interior tries (CU went 9 of 19 on layups), so Creighton often found itself settling for jumpers.
They didn't fall.
And that's often been one of the reasons for Jays' issues in match-ups with Butler inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.
They've now lost five straight road games against the Bulldogs — by an average of 14.6 points. They've shot just 22.5% from 3-point range in those defeats.
But Creighton wasn't as sharp as it needed to be defensively Wednesday, either.
Butler entered the game ranked last in the conference in offensive efficiency at 0.92 points per possession during league play. It made fewer than 40% of its field goals in four of its last five games.
The Bulldogs shredded the CU defense after halftime, though. They scored 45 points on 48.4% shooting in the second half Wednesday, putting away the Jays with 3-pointers, dunks and free throws.
