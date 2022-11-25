Creighton survives at Xavier to open Big East play with win

CINCINNATI - No. 16 Creighton was far from its best offensively Friday, but the Bluejays found a way to win their Big East women's basketball opene
Creighton outscored Xavier 13-5 over the last 2:08 in a 57-51 win.
Despite shooting 19 of 57 (33.3%) from the field, including 4 of 24 on 3-pointers, Creighton led nearly the entire way as previously unbeaten Xavier shot 28.6% from the field.
Xavier's only lead was 4-2 before the Musketeers scored six straight to take a 46-44 lead with 3:27 play. But the Jays answered by scoring the next seven points, getting back-to-back layups by Jayme Horan and Emma Ronsiek and then a 3-pointer from Lauren Jensen at the 1:05 mark. For Horan and Ronsiek, it was their only field goals on the day.
Creighton, which entered the day averaging 81.4 points per game, closed out the win by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the final 26 seconds - four by Morgan Maly and two by Jensen.
Jensen led Creighton with 18 points, while Maly added 16 points and six rebounds. Molly Mogenen chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Creighton is 6-0 and have won five of those games on the road. The Bluejays next plays at Villanova on Dec. 2.
Photos: Creighton and Omaha women's basketball face off
Omaha's Kennedi Grant drives to the basket against Creighton's Carly Bachelor during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Elena Pilakouta attempts a shot against Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Molly Mogensen passes the ball during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Jim Flanery calls to players during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a loose ball against Omaha's Kennedi Grant during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Kennedi Grant attempts to pass the ball out of traffic against Creighton's Morgan Maly, Jamie Horan, Lauren Jensen and Mallory Brake during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Mallory Brake blocks a shot from Omaha's Kennedi Grant during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Sam Mitchell passes the ball past Creighton's Jayme Horan and Mallory Brake during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Lauren Jensen guards Omaha's Polina Nikulochkina during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek and Molly Mogensen defend Omaha's Katie Keitges during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Carrie Banks calls to players during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek attempts a 3-pointer during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek attempts a 3-pointer during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to pass the ball during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot over Omaha's Ana Nikulochkina during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Aaliyah Stanley runs off with a rebound during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Katie Keitges looks to pass the ball during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Elena Pilakouta attempts a shot against Creighton's Morgan Maly during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Grace Cave attempts a shot during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Grace Cave attempts a 3-pointer during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha's Katie Keitges attempts a shot during a game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
