Creighton survives at Xavier to open Big East play with win

CINCINNATI - No. 16 Creighton was far from its best offensively Friday, but the Bluejays found a way to win their Big East women's basketball opene

Creighton outscored Xavier 13-5 over the last 2:08 in a 57-51 win.

Despite shooting 19 of 57 (33.3%) from the field, including 4 of 24 on 3-pointers, Creighton led nearly the entire way as previously unbeaten Xavier shot 28.6% from the field.

Xavier's only lead was 4-2 before the Musketeers scored six straight to take a 46-44 lead with 3:27 play. But the Jays answered by scoring the next seven points, getting back-to-back layups by Jayme Horan and Emma Ronsiek and then a 3-pointer from Lauren Jensen at the 1:05 mark. For Horan and Ronsiek, it was their only field goals on the day.

Creighton, which entered the day averaging 81.4 points per game, closed out the win by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the final 26 seconds - four by Morgan Maly and two by Jensen.

Jensen led Creighton with 18 points, while Maly added 16 points and six rebounds. Molly Mogenen chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Creighton is 6-0 and have won five of those games on the road. The Bluejays next plays at Villanova on Dec. 2.

