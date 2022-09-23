Creighton sweeps Georgetown in Big East opener

Friday’s match against Georgetown was never meant to be No. 22 Creighton’s toughest game by any measure. The Hoyas began the day 2-9, good enough for a spot at the bottom of the Big East.

Still, things got ugly unimaginably quick in the Bluejays’ dominant 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 win over the Hoyas at Sokol Arena.

After raving about runs for the past week or so, Creighton planted its feet early with a few of its own. The Jays stormed out to a 6-1 run in the first set. Georgetown never quite matched that.

“Just being cleaner,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “If someone makes an unforced error, the next person needs to make sure they’re clean. Last week, especially against Rice, we’d give up multiple unforced errors. You can’t do that against great teams.”

The Hoyas would only come as close as trimming CU’s lead to 11-7 before the talent disparity became blatant. Creighton hit .390% in its Game 1 blowout, holding Georgetown to just .050%.

Game 2 was more of the same, with the Jays owning as big as a 23-7 lead. Booth began to empty the bench, and the reserves started to show out. Freshman Ava Martin, who finished with 10 kills, checked in for a perfect five kills on five swings at one point.

By the third set, Georgetown’s chances of going home with just a single game felt long gone, with the Jays leading by as many as 15 points before completing the sweep.

Sophomore Norah Sis finished with a game-high 11 kills on 26 swings and five digs. Senior Kiana Schmitt tallied nine kills on 12 swings. Sophomore Kendra Wait ended her night with 34 assists and 11 digs.