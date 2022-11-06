Creighton sweeps UCONN for 14th straight win

Creighton stretched its win streak to 14 matches as the Bluejays rallied in the first and third sets for a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win over Connecticut on Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.
That snapped UConn's eight-match win streak. UConn hadn't lost since Oct. 7, when they took the first two sets off Creighton before the Jays stormed back, winning 15-13 in the fifth set. And the Huskies played well against the Jays again Sunday.
UConn went on a 7-0 run in the first set for a 16-13 lead in the opening set. The Huskies still led 19-18 before Creighton put together a 6-2 run. Ava Martin had a kill out of the middle on set point - she had kills for CU's last three points.
Creighton never trailed in the second set, but never led in the third until the closing minutes.
UConn was up 21-19 in the third before Creighton won the final six points.
Creighton led 1-0 at halftime after Giorgio Probo scored on a penalty kick. Xavier tied it up in the 64th minute. Less than two minutes later, McGuire spun and scored inside the box for the game-winner