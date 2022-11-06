Creighton sweeps UCONN for 14th straight win

Creighton stretched its win streak to 14 matches as the Bluejays rallied in the first and third sets for a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win over Connecticut on Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

That snapped UConn's eight-match win streak. UConn hadn't lost since Oct. 7, when they took the first two sets off Creighton before the Jays stormed back, winning 15-13 in the fifth set. And the Huskies played well against the Jays again Sunday.

UConn went on a 7-0 run in the first set for a 16-13 lead in the opening set. The Huskies still led 19-18 before Creighton put together a 6-2 run. Ava Martin had a kill out of the middle on set point - she had kills for CU's last three points.

Creighton never trailed in the second set, but never led in the third until the closing minutes.

UConn was up 21-19 in the third before Creighton won the final six points.

Norah Sis led the Jays with 18 kills, while Martin and Kiana Schmitt had 10 each. Schmitt, who had a kill on match point, hit .600 on the day.

Creighton next hosts St. John's at 6:30 p.m. Friday.