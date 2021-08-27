Creighton sweeps UMKC in first match of season-opening doubleheader

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Creighton rallied just in time to win the first set of its 2021 season opener against UMKC. Then the Jays cruised.

CU secured a 3-0 sweep Friday morning, handing the Roos a 25-23, 25-13, 25-12 defeat.

Creighton maintained control for most of the match — except late in the first set, when UMKC fell behind 9-1 but battled back to take a 22-21 lead. After the Jays called timeout, they responded by winning four of the next five points to take the set.

CU had an 11-1 run in the middle of the second set and it built a 17-6 lead in the third set.

The Roos (0-1), picked to finish fourth in the Summit League preseason poll, ended up hitting just .045 for the match.

Freshman outside hitter Norah Sis, from Papillion-La Vista High School, led her team with 11 kills in her Creighton debut. She added five digs, four blocks and an ace.

Freshman setter Kendra Wait also earned a start Friday and freshman middle blocker Abbey Milner received playing time late in the match. Another newcomer, senior grad transfer Abby Bottomley, started at libero and finished with 14 digs.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman had seven kills and 11 digs. Senior Annika Welty finished with nine kills and four blocks.