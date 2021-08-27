Creighton sweeps UMKC, Saint Louis to open the season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Creighton rallied just in time to win the first set of its season opener against UMKC on Friday. Then the Jays cruised.
CU secured a 3-0 sweep over the Roos in the morning, then it won all three games in a sweep against Saint Louis in the evening.
Creighton (2-0) maintained control for most of the first match — except late in the first set, when UMKC rallied from an early 9-1 deficit to take a 22-21 lead. After the Jays called timeout, they responded by winning four of the next five points to take the set.
CU had an 11-1 run in the middle of the second set, and it built a 17-6 lead in the third set. It ultimately secured a 25-23, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Roos, who were picked fourth in the Summit League preseason poll.
The Jays had the edge throughout their 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 victory against Saint Louis later in the day, too.
They jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first game and soon scored eight straight points to build a big enough cushion to convincingly win that set. The Billikens did get within 20-19 in Game 2, but CU closed with a 5-1 surge. Creighton pulled away with a 10-1 run midway through the third set to finish off the win.
The Jays were led by several standouts on the first day of 2021 competition — and several of the top performers were first-year players.
Freshman outside hitter Norah Sis, from Papillion-La Vista High School, led with 11 kills in her Creighton debut against UMKC, adding five digs, four blocks and an ace.
Freshman setter Kendra Wait also earned a starting spot — marking the first time since 2012 that CU has opened the season with two true freshmen in the starting lineup. Wait had 31 assists and 10 digs against Saint Louis.
Freshman middle blocker Abbey Milner received playing time late in both matches as well. Another newcomer, senior grad transfer Abby Bottomley, started at libero and totaled 31 digs in the two matches.
Creighton will return to action Saturday when it faces Missouri at 3 p.m. The Tigers suffered a sweep against Saint Louis on Friday. The CU-Mizzou match will be carried on SEC Network Plus.
UMKC (0-1);23;13;12
Creighton (1-0);25;25;25
UMKC (kills-aces-blocks): Arnold 8-0-2, Brecka 5-0-4, Smith 4-0-1, Gillen 2-0-5, Warren 2-0-1, Green 0-1-0, Schomers 0-0-1. Totals: 21-1-14.
CU: Sis 11-1-4, Welty 9-0-4, Zimmerman 7-1-1, Schmitt 6-0-1, Hickman 5-1-3, Wait 5-0-2, Van Eekeren 1-0-0, Bressman 1-0-0, Bottomley 0-2-0, Davis 0-1-0. Totals: 45-6-15.
Digs: UMKC 33 (Renn 8, Brecka 7, Green 7, Schomers 4, Gillen 2, Warren 2, Schritenthal 2, Arnold 1), CU 44 (Bottomley 14, Zimmerman 11, Wait 7, Sis 5, Bressman 3, Davis 3, Hickman 1).
Assists: UMKC 21 (Schomers 21), CU 40 (Wait 32, Van Eekeren 3, Davis 3, Hickman 1, Bottomley 1).
Creighton (2-0);25;25;25
Saint Louis (1-1);15;20;16
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Zimmerman 11-1-3, Sis 9-1-0, Hickman 7-0-5, Schmitt 6-0-1, Welty 5-0-1, Wait 4-0-5, Davis 2-1-2, Van Eekeren 1-0-0, Bottomley 0-1-0, Milner 0-0-1. Totals: 45-4-18.
SLU: Taylor 12-0-0, Mattingly 8-0-1, Rice 7-0-0, Welti 4-0-0, Henken 3-1-0, Daniels 1-0-0, Imo 0-1-0, Mahlke 0-1-0. Totals: 35-3-1.
Digs: CU 50 (Bottomley 17, Wait 10, Davis 9, Zimmerman 5, Sis 4, Welty 1, Schmitt 1, Bressman 1, Skovsende 1, Maser 1), SLU 49 (Imo 14, Henken 11, Rodgers 8, Taylor 4, Chaykowsky 4, Daniels 3, Aupperle 3, Hill 1, Lynn 1).
Assists: CU 42 (Wait 31, Bottomley 5, Davis 3, Sis 1, Zimmerman 1, Van Eekeren 1), SLU 33 (Aupperle 27, Lynn 4, Rodgers 1, Imo 1).
