Creighton sweeps UMKC, Saint Louis to open the season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Creighton rallied just in time to win the first set of its season opener against UMKC on Friday. Then the Jays cruised.

CU secured a 3-0 sweep over the Roos in the morning, then it won all three games in a sweep against Saint Louis in the evening.

Creighton (2-0) maintained control for most of the first match — except late in the first set, when UMKC rallied from an early 9-1 deficit to take a 22-21 lead. After the Jays called timeout, they responded by winning four of the next five points to take the set.

CU had an 11-1 run in the middle of the second set, and it built a 17-6 lead in the third set. It ultimately secured a 25-23, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Roos, who were picked fourth in the Summit League preseason poll.

The Jays had the edge throughout their 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 victory against Saint Louis later in the day, too.

They jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first game and soon scored eight straight points to build a big enough cushion to convincingly win that set. The Billikens did get within 20-19 in Game 2, but CU closed with a 5-1 surge. Creighton pulled away with a 10-1 run midway through the third set to finish off the win.