Creighton sweeps Xavier to end regular season

One day after outlasting Xavier in a five-set thriller, Creighton put the Musketeers away with a convincing three-set sweep Sunday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Sophomore Keeley Davis and junior Annika Welty finished with eight kills apiece in Sunday's 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 win. The Jays also got seven kills from freshman Kiara Reinhardt and six from sophomore Kiana Schmitt.

CU's top kills leader coming in, junior Jaela Zimmerman, spent Sunday's match at libero. She started there for the first time and finished with a career-high 18 digs.

Creighton (10-3, 7-1) had already clinched a spot in the Big East tournament, which will be played in Omaha this week. The Jays secured their berth by winning the Saturday match against Xavier (6-7, 3-3).

CU is scheduled to open the four-team league tournament against Providence (7-3, 5-3) at 11 a.m. Friday at Sokol. If it wins, it will play either Marquette (9-3, 4-2) or St. John's (10-3, 6-2) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.