 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton sweeps Xavier to end regular season
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton sweeps Xavier to end regular season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One day after outlasting Xavier in a five-set thriller, Creighton put the Musketeers away with a convincing three-set sweep Sunday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Sophomore Keeley Davis and junior Annika Welty finished with eight kills apiece in Sunday's 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 win. The Jays also got seven kills from freshman Kiara Reinhardt and six from sophomore Kiana Schmitt.

CU's top kills leader coming in, junior Jaela Zimmerman, spent Sunday's match at libero. She started there for the first time and finished with a career-high 18 digs.

Creighton (10-3, 7-1) had already clinched a spot in the Big East tournament, which will be played in Omaha this week. The Jays secured their berth by winning the Saturday match against Xavier (6-7, 3-3).

CU is scheduled to open the four-team league tournament against Providence (7-3, 5-3) at 11 a.m. Friday at Sokol. If it wins, it will play either Marquette (9-3, 4-2) or St. John's (10-3, 6-2) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team.

1 of 15
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert