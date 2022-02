PORTLAND, Ore. — Creighton dropped to 0-3 as Portland swept a doubleheader from the Bluejays Saturday, 12-1 and 4-3.

Looking for a split on the day, Creighton led 3-2 in the second inning. But in the fifth, the Bluejays committed a pair of errors that led to two runs with two outs.

CU put its leadoff man on in the sixth and seventh but couldn't get the tying run. Jared Wegner and Nolan Sailors each finished with two hits for the Jays.