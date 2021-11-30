Creighton takes early lead, never gives up momentum in win over North Dakota State

Creighton set the tone with its swarming defense Tuesday, disrupting North Dakota State enough early to build a lead and finally secure a comfortable home win.
The Jays had been living on the edge inside the CHI Health Center this year — trailing at the break in all three of their home games, and needing double-digit comebacks to win two of them.
But on Tuesday, they were in control from the start. And they never gave up the momentum.
CU had a 12-5 spurt to open the second half. Then it pulled away with a 19-2 surge midway through the half to secure an 80-55 victory, arguably the most complete performance of the season against a veteran-filled Bison squad.
The Jays finished with a 44-16 edge in points in the paint and a 26-2 advantage in points off turnovers. They shot 52.5%, finishing with 16 assists and a season-low six turnovers.
The win moved Creighton to 7-1 on the season. It's the best start for the Jays in five seasons.
If this retooled roster is indeed starting to find its groove now, it's picking a good time. CU hosts No. 19 Iowa State Saturday before playing BYU and Arizona State to end the nonconference slate.
Perhaps the Jays can carry over elements of their approach defensively Tuesday. That made the difference against the Bison, from the start.
Creighton, active and energetic, kept North Dakota State (4-3) from settling in. The Jays switched nearly every screen, aggressively helped to plug up driving lanes and brought double teams on the block.
They wanted to force the issue, more so than they have previously this season. And the plan worked.
In the first five minutes, CU's defenders stole an entry pass and they doubled the post and nearly got another. They repeatedly knocked the ball away from drivers, disrupting the possession and keeping the Bison from getting comfortable.
North Dakota State had 12 turnovers at the break — only one previous CU opponent had more giveaways in an entire game this year. The Bison solved that issue after halftime, but they couldn't keep up with the Jays after that.
Creighton scored its first 12 points of the second half in the paint. Two dunks, three post-up moves and a floater. That stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 52-37.
Then the highlights started pouring in.
Junior Shereef Mitchell breezed by two defenders with a spin move in the lane, finishing off the play with a layup. Freshmen Rati Andronikashvili and Trey Alexander both nailed 3-pointers after crisp ball movement set up their open looks. Senior KeyShawn Feazell caught a lob from freshman Ryan Nembhard and slammed it home.
CU finished with four players in double figures. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner led the team with 17 points. Mitchell, who missed the last game, had nine points in his return.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa