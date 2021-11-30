Creighton takes early lead, never gives up momentum in win over North Dakota State

Creighton set the tone with its swarming defense Tuesday, disrupting North Dakota State enough early to build a lead and finally secure a comfortable home win.

The Jays had been living on the edge inside the CHI Health Center this year — trailing at the break in all three of their home games, and needing double-digit comebacks to win two of them.

But on Tuesday, they were in control from the start. And they never gave up the momentum.

CU had a 12-5 spurt to open the second half. Then it pulled away with a 19-2 surge midway through the half to secure an 80-55 victory, arguably the most complete performance of the season against a veteran-filled Bison squad.

The Jays finished with a 44-16 edge in points in the paint and a 26-2 advantage in points off turnovers. They shot 52.5%, finishing with 16 assists and a season-low six turnovers.

The win moved Creighton to 7-1 on the season. It's the best start for the Jays in five seasons.

If this retooled roster is indeed starting to find its groove now, it's picking a good time. CU hosts No. 19 Iowa State Saturday before playing BYU and Arizona State to end the nonconference slate.