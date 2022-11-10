Creighton takes out Seton Hall to earn Big East soccer title match trip

Duncan McGuire had an unforgettable game in what has been a remarkable season for the Creighton junior.

McGuire scored on a penalty kick in the first half and then tallied three more goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half as Creighton, the sixth seed in the Big East men's tournament, cruised to a 6-0 win over second-seeded Seton Hall in the semfinals Thursday afternoon.

The four goals were a single-game career high for McGuire, who entered the day second in the NCAA in goals with 14. The Creighton Prep graduate was named the Big East offensive player of the year on Wednesday.

"I'm at a loss for words for that guy," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said about McGuire after the match.

McGuire scored in a variety of ways Thursday. On his first goal of the second half, he dribbled to a spot about 15 yards from the goal and zipped a left-footed shot past a defender and Seton Hall's goalie.

He tapped in a crossing pass from Jackson Castro for his third goal, then he headed in a corner kick for his fourth goal.

Creighton, which played Seton Hall to a 1-1 draw in the regular season, also got second-half goals from Castro and Mark O'Neill. Creighton actually was outshot 10-8 by the Pirates, but the Jays scored on six of those eight shots.

"I commend our goals for making the extra pass to get those high-quality shots," Torres said. "It was good work by our guys."

Creighton will play in the Big East final at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against the winner of the Georgetown-Butler semifinal.

Creighton (8-4-6)... 1 5 - 6

Seton Hall (7-3-7).. 0 0 - 0

Goals: CU, McGuire 4, Castro, O'Neill