Creighton tennis adds two transfers — including a Lincoln East grad

The Creighton women's tennis team will add two transfers next fall, including former Class A state champion Bianca Rademacher.

Rademacher, a Lincoln East graduate, won a Class A singles title as a junior in 2019 and finished the season 33-0. She also helped the Spartans win a team championship in 2018 while finishing runner-up in the singles competition.

Rademacher will head to Creighton after two injury-plagued seasons at Wichita State. The sophomore finished the 2022 season with 12 wins, including nine at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Bluejays also received a commitment from Bryant transfer Leanne Kendall, who earned 74 wins over four seasons with the Bulldogs.