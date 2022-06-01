 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
TENNIS

Creighton tennis adds two transfers — including a Lincoln East grad

  • 0

The Creighton women's tennis team will add two transfers next fall, including former Class A state champion Bianca Rademacher.

Rademacher, a Lincoln East graduate, won a Class A singles title as a junior in 2019 and finished the season 33-0. She also helped the Spartans win a team championship in 2018 while finishing runner-up in the singles competition.

Rademacher will head to Creighton after two injury-plagued seasons at Wichita State. The sophomore finished the 2022 season with 12 wins, including nine at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Bluejays also received a commitment from Bryant transfer Leanne Kendall, who earned 74 wins over four seasons with the Bulldogs.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert