Creighton is restructuring its tennis program as Tom Lilly will step down as the men's coach but will remain the women's coach.

Lilly's name is synonymous with Creighton's tennis. A former CU player and assistant, Lilly has been the Bluejays' men's and women's head coach the past 27 years.

CU athletic director Marcus Blossom said the restructuring will allow more flexibility with scheduling and allow the coaches to provide more individual attention and instruction.

"This is to benefit the athletes and make sure they are given the attention and care that they deserve," said Lilly, who has been a part of CU tennis since 1988. "It has been weighing on me the last few years that I was struggling to give my full attention due to trying to coach two teams at the same time."

Lilly owns the men's program record with 241 career victories. Coupled with 287 wins on the women's side, Lilly's 528 overall wins rank fourth-most in the history of Creighton athletics in all sports. He earned his 500th career win in January.

The men's team is coming off a successful season as the Bluejays were the No. 1 seed in the BIg East championships and advanced to the semifinals for the first time. Th Jays also were in the national rankings for the first time, reaching as high as No. 64 in its three weeks in the poll.

"It was never going to be easy to change and move away from that program that I have loved and poured every ounce of energy I could for the past 35 years," said Lilly, who as a player won 128 matches and is fourth on CU's all-time wins list. "Although it is something that I feel is necessary, it is also a sad time to finally realize I will no longer lead the men's team.

"I will now be their No. 1 fan."

The Creighton women's team also was one of the Big East's best last season as it went 17-8 and advanced to the conference finals for the first time.

Blossom said a national search for a new men's coach is underway.