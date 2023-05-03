Creighton's Tom Lilly earned Big East coach of the year honors for women's and men's tennis Wednesday, while four Bluejays made the all-conference teams.
Lilly was the consesus pick for women's coach of the year and shared the men's title with St. John's Dillon Pottish. Lilly led the CU women to a runner-up finish at the Big East championships while the men reached the league semifinals after earning the tournament's No. 1 seed.
Malvika Shukla made the women's All-Big East first team after leading Creighton with 16 singles wins. Valerie Negin finished with 11 singles wins to earn second-team honors for the second straight season.
On the men's side, Matthew Lanahan was a unanimous first-team selection after posting 11 singles wins. Alejandro Gandini led the Jays with 21 combined victories in singles and doubles to land a spot on the second team.