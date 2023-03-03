Who would’ve thought that a Christmas Day game versus DePaul would portend so much of the remainder of Creighton men’s basketball’s season?

That game that seemingly drew more attention based on the day it was held than the actual matchup — which, considering the Bluejays have won 17 straight over the Blue Demons entering Saturday’s matchup, isn’t crazy.

Over a million viewers watched Trey Alexander’s coming out party. Of course, that’s if they hadn’t seen glimpses of his tournament heroics around this team a year ago. Or his performance in Maui.

Alexander shot the skin off the ball for a career-high 32 points. Thank the mysterious DePaul assistant that was jawing at him before he took it personally. But Alexander’s outburst wasn’t an anomaly. Since that day, the sophomore guard has eclipsed his previous career high of 18 points three more times.

The shotmaking. The patience. The timeliness. Alexander has fused it together for a memorable Big East slate. And it all started with the way he ripped apart the Blue Demons.

In his past 17 games, Alexander is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 43.5% from 3. Not only has he comfortably made the most notable leap among Creighton’s cherished sophomore class, but he’s made a case for All-Big East honors.

Of course, both the Jays’ award cases and current standing would look vastly different without Ryan Kalkbrenner. Christmas Day happened to mark the junior center’s second game back from his early-season illness. It wasn’t his most impressive statline, but CU was reminded just how much it missed his defensive presence.

Kalkbrenner has repeatedly imposed his will, being named a semifinalist this past week for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. In hindsight, his presence as a defensive anchor will have defined this short era of uber talented Creighton basketball. The Jays are as good of a defensive team as coach Greg McDermott has never coached.

The 7-footer is the root of it all.

On the eve of the regular season, Creighton is aiming to take care of business in order to uphold the prophecy of what was once considered its most talented team. Elite Eight. Final Four. CU fans fantasized about deep tournament runs, and the expectations aren’t completely gone.

But before they’re dealt their NCAA tournament hand, the Jays will have to figure out their Big East tournament path. Beyond a probable win at DePaul, it’s mostly out of their hands.

The fourth seed, Creighton’s current standing, feels likely. Assuming it wins Saturday, two improbable scenarios would see Creighton rise to a No. 3 seed at Madison Square Garden: Seton Hall upsetting Providence in Rhode Island or Butler upsetting Xavier. There is a third dystopia where both upsets happen while the Jays win, but we aren't that deep into March.

If all three of Xavier, Providence and CU handle business, the Jays will sit in fourth place. If CU loses and UConn and the league’s top-three teams win, the Jays drop into fifth place.

The prospective third-seed scenario would mean a meeting with Villanova. The fourth — or fifth — would mean a meeting with UConn. Both are seemingly rough ways to start a league tournament.

Plenty of the early signs of the run that restored faith in Creighton’s season began with its thrashing of DePaul way back when. It’s all come full circle. Now a full Saturday slate could bear weight on the Jays’ fate in New York, and they have no choice but to take care of the Blue Demons in the background.

