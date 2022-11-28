Creighton ties highest ranking as Jays reach No. 7 in latest AP poll

Creighton men's basketball was ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll released on Monday.

The Bluejays rose three spots to tie their highest ranking. They previously held the No. 7 spot four times — Jan. 16, 2017, March 10, 2020, March 18, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021.

The rise followed the Jays going 2-1 against all top 25 teams at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Creighton returns to the court at No. 2 Texas on Thursday at 6 p.m. Then the Jays return to Omaha to take on in-state rival Nebraska on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

