BASKETBALL

Creighton to face BYU, Arizona State next season in Las Vegas

Creighton will face BYU and Arizona State again next season as part of an event in Las Vegas that was announced Monday.

The Bluejays are part of the field for the Jack Jones Hoopfest, where they will face the Cougars on Dec. 10 and the Sun Devils on Dec. 12.

Creighton also played those same teams in back-to-back games last season. The Jays beat then-No. 24 BYU 83-71 before falling to Arizona State 58-57 three days later.​

