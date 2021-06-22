Creighton to learn NCAA decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday

The NCAA has announced in a news release that its committee on infractions will reveal its decision on a case involving Creighton at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The case is a result of an ongoing NCAA investigation related to CU's links to the college basketball bribery scandal, which was uncovered by the FBI in 2017.

It was alleged in federal court in October 2018 that Creighton may have violated NCAA rules during its recruitment of 2017 prospect Brian Bowen. Then in March 2019, a federal indictment accused former assistant coach Preston Murphy of taking a $6,000 bribe in exchange for influence over players. Murphy was not charged with a crime. He resigned in November 2019 after eight months on administrative leave.

CU officials have not commented on the NCAA inquiry since Murphy's 2019 suspension.

A committee on infractions ruling could mark the end of the NCAA legislative process regarding this case. According to the NCAA infractions archive, Creighton has never before committed a major rules violation.

More details will be made available later this morning.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.