Creighton to open against Brown at 2021 Paradise Jam

Creighton will open the 2021 Paradise Jam with a game against Brown on Nov. 19 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the tournament announced Monday.
The Jays are part of an eight-team tournament field that includes Colorado, Colorado State, Bradley and Southern Illinois.
If CU beats Brown, it would return to the court on Nov. 21 to face the winner of Bradley and Colorado State. If it loses the opener, Creighton and the Bradley-Colorado State loser would play Nov. 20. The third-round games, including the tournament's championship, are set for Nov. 22.
ESPN-Plus will broadcast the action. The CU-Brown game begins at 2:15 p.m. Ticket and travel packages will be sold at a later date.
The Jays won this event back in 2016. They beat Washington State, NC State and Ole Miss in their run to the championship.
The Paradise Jam field next season doesn't have as many brand-name teams as the 2016 event but there still could be some intriguing match-ups for CU.
Creighton and Brown have only played once (in 1991). Bradley and Southern Illinois are two of CU's former Missouri Valley Conference rivals. A meeting with Colorado, which reached the NCAA tournament's second round last year and is adding the nation's 11th-best recruiting class, would be the first for the Jays since 1974.
Northeastern and Duquesne are also part of the 2021 Paradise Jam.
The rest of Creighton's nonconference schedule has not been finalized. But the Jays are expected to play at Nebraska, face Arizona State at the CHI Health Center and host a Big 12 team as part of the Big East-Big 12 battle.
