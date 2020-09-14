Creighton trades the Bahamas for South Dakota in relocated Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So much for the sunscreen and flip flops. Creighton’s Thanksgiving-week trip to the Bahamas has reportedly been canceled.

The Jays will instead head to South Dakota for their marquee hoops event.

CU is one of eight teams signed on to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this year. Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State are the others.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be moved from an island resort to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Bahamas instituted a nationwide lockdown last month to slow the potential spread of COVID-19. It plans to reopen beaches and hotels next month, but visitors still must apply for a travel health visa to gain entry to the country.

The uncertainty apparently prompted the Battle 4 Atlantis relocation. Many other early-season tournaments across college basketball — the Maui Invitational, for example — might be moved to new sites as well.