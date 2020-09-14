Creighton trades the Bahamas for South Dakota in relocated Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

So much for the sunscreen and flip flops. Creighton’s Thanksgiving-week trip to the Bahamas has reportedly been canceled.
The Jays will instead head to South Dakota for their marquee hoops event.
CU is one of eight teams signed on to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this year. Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State are the others.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be moved from an island resort to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
The Bahamas instituted a nationwide lockdown last month to slow the potential spread of COVID-19. It plans to reopen beaches and hotels next month, but visitors still must apply for a travel health visa to gain entry to the country.
The uncertainty apparently prompted the Battle 4 Atlantis relocation. Many other early-season tournaments across college basketball — the Maui Invitational, for example — might be moved to new sites as well.
Rothstein reported Monday that organizers in Sioux Falls are considering allowing a limited number of fans to attend this year’s Battle 4 Atlantis.
Stadium’s Jeff Goodman tweeted Monday that the original dates for the tournament would remain the same. The event is scheduled to be played Nov. 25-27. Each team is set to play three games.
There's also an eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis women's bracket that'll now reportedly take place in South Dakota. Those games were previously scheduled for Nov. 21-23.
The NCAA is expected to announce a start date for the 2020-21 men's and women's college basketball seasons on Wednesday.
