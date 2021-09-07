Creighton transfer Abby Bottomley aims to make most of second chance facing Huskers

Creighton's new libero has faced off against Nebraska before, and the match did not go well for her former team that day.

Senior Abby Bottomley was suiting up for High Point two years ago when she took the court against the Huskers in Lincoln. NU finished off a sweep relatively quickly, putting away the Panthers with a decisive 25-8 Game 3.

But Wednesday, Bottomley hopes, will go much differently.

She's got the talented team around her to ensure that's possible — No. 19 Creighton (6-0) is off to its best start in program history and it just beat then-No. 3 Kentucky Saturday.

"It wasn't close, I remember that," Bottomley said of High Point's loss to Nebraska in 2019. "This year, we'll have a better chance. That is why I wanted to transfer, to be able to compete more against teams like this and to get a win like last weekend."

Bottomley has certainly been doing her part to help elevate the Jays' play since she joined the program as a grad transfer three months ago.

The former Big South player of the year started Creighton's first six matches at libero and is leading the team with 4.25 digs per set. She's also recorded seven aces, tied for the most among the Jays.