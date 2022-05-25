Creighton transfer Baylor Scheierman foregoes NBA draft for potential 'special' season

LINCOLN – Baylor Scheierman thinks he might’ve been drafted this year. He’s confident he could’ve found an NBA home as a free agent.

But Scheierman thinks he can do better. So on Tuesday night, he announced that he was withdrawing from the draft to play his final college season at Creighton.

The newest Bluejay sees CU’s CHI Health Center as the perfect stage for his stock boom.

“I think (returning to school) will ultimately prepare me better to be ready (for the draft) next year,” Scheierman told the World-Herald this week. “I really like where I’m gonna be and who I’m going to be playing with. I feel like we could really have a special year.”

The NBA G-League Elite Camp, held last week in Chicago, helped Scheierman prepare for what’s coming. The South Dakota State transfer noticed that his rotations had to be faster against his fellow NBA hopefuls. He couldn’t slack on his defensive stance or be late on closeouts, either.

“(Those are) things you can get away with in the Summit League that you can’t really get away with at higher levels,” he said.

They’re also the aspects that Scheierman believes NBA scouts question most about his game. After averaging 15-plus points and 4-plus assists for two years in Brookings, “I have a lot of offensive film, and it speaks for itself,” Scheierman said. But he felt like he needed to prove his defensive prowess.

He feels like he did. Scheierman said he guarded wings and guards without trouble last week. He defended well on and off the ball. And he rebounded well, which has always been a strength. Scheierman averaged 7.1 rebounds in three seasons at SDSU.

Now he believes pro teams want to see him duplicate those numbers against stiffer competition. Scheierman said he received limited “direct feedback” from the 17 or 18 teams he met with in Chicago. But he left with the impression that scouts wanted to see how his numbers and defense held up against the Big East.

“I just need to continue to play how I always play – it’s just gonna be at Creighton now,” Scheierman said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily a huge thing I have to change.”

The only changes coming are bigger stages and audiences. The Jays will likely begin next season as Big East favorites, and they’re playing in the Maui Invitational alongside Arkansas, Arizona, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati and San Diego State.

That’s the exposure Scheierman was looking for when he entered the portal. If CU is as “special” as he thinks, he won’t worry about getting drafted when he returns to Chicago next year.

He also won’t wonder what to expect during pre-draft workouts. Scheierman compared his first NBA draft camp to his freshman year of college – he wasn’t sure what to expect. But once he returns next year, he’ll be prepared to make the sophomore leap.

And he won’t forget the first rule of pre-draft basketball: Passing is optional, at best.

“I’m a pretty unselfish player,” Scheierman said. “In that environment, you kind of have to be selfish, because everybody's trying to perform and show what they can do and they think the best way to do that is to have basketball in their hands all the time.

“Passing is not necessarily normal, to say the least.”

