Visions of Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore are still fresh. Bluejay fans remain uneasy about Creighton’s baby blue uniforms after that taboo March meeting with Georgetown a couple years back.

No. 24 CU has grown awfully attached to the Big East Tournament final during its time in the league. The memories aren’t all super fond, though. Four trips to the Big East final. Four losses.

The Bluehays have helped revitalize the new Big East over the past decade. By now, the conference has done plenty to drop the “new” label and stand in its recent success, with CU going from addition to heavy hitter. But there are a couple things missing to certify the Bluejays as a full-blown juggernaut in the league. A guaranteed mainstay — inevitable, even.

Among them? That illustrious mid-March Saturday win and Big East Tourney title at Madison Square Garden.

“One of the greatest arenas in the world,” sophomore Ryan Nembhard said. “If you’re not excited in a building like that, I don’t know, there’s probably something wrong with you.”

Basketball’s most storied arena aside, CU (20-11, 14-6 Big East) has long had plenty to be excited about. The Jays’ larger-than-life expectations leading into the season succeeded a regular season title or a Big East tournament and aimed for discussions of a Final Four berth.

CU’s most highly anticipated season in school history hasn’t always gone according to plan. But it isn’t finished. The program’s proper trajectory to fulfilling its preseason prophecy would be, of course, to handle what’s right in front of it.

Ryan Kalkbrenner knows his group’s chance at making history could very well begin at MSG this week.

“That’d be the first step in reaching our goals,” the junior center said. “… Came up a little short my first two years here, so I’d love to get the job done this time.”

The 7-foot-1 big man was showered with attention Monday after being named to the All-Big East First Team, as well as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season. Attention that, as someone who doesn’t exactly seek it out, Kalkbrenner seemingly felt was misdirected.

“Big East-All (First) Team is cool, but I want to win the tournament,” Kalkbrenner said.

He wasn’t looking ahead to the NCAA tournament, either. Sure, what teams do within the field of 68 is often what sticks most when looking back on an era; This Creighton team will be revisited quite a bit. But momentum from the league tournament could catapult these Jays into a March filled with multiple busy weekends.

Despite losing last year’s Big East final, Kalkbrenner remembers the momentum CU garnered from rallying to reach the game. He also remembers the pain of being a hair away.

“When you get that close to winning it,” Kalkbrenner said, “you’re like ‘Man, I really want that.’ It makes you work harder for it this year. That’s all I want to get this year.”

The road back to the final hasn’t gotten easier. It never does with the Big East. CU awaits the winner of Wednesday night’s Georgetown and Villanova matchup — with many viewers already erasing their memory of these Hoyas and looking ahead to the Wildcats.

In all likelihood, the Jays are looking at a third meeting with a popular dark horse pick to make a run at the Big East title game. Moore back in the fold. Freshman Cam Whitmore coming around. Big man Eric Dixon’s physicality paired with the outside touch on his best days.

Villanova has the makings of a team that can give Creighton headaches. And that’s just on Day 1.

No matter which team CU draws, Kalkbrenner is looking to end up on the right side of history this time around.

“No matter who the opponent is, it’s the Big East tournament,” Kalkbrenner said. “There’s no team to take lightly at this time of the year. You’ve gotta go in there ready to play a game.”

