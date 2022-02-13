Creighton turns in record-setting performance in victory over Butler

The Creighton women turned in a record-setting performance as they hit 22 3-pointers in Sunday's 96-49 win over Butler at Sokol Arena.

Creighton's previous school record for 3s in a game was 18 — the Jays had 20 by the end of the third quarter. The 22 3s also were the most made this season in a game between NCAA Division I opponents.

Lauren Jensen led the way with 23 points, hitting 7 of 12 3s. Morgan Maly went 6 of 8 from the arc, while Emma Ronsiek added three 3s and scored 19 points.

The Jays also got 10 assists from Tatum Rembao and 10 rebounds from Carly Bachelor.

Creighton (18-7) improves to 13-4 in Big East play and moves into second place behind Connecticut.

