Creighton upsets No. 9 Villanova to open Big East play

Creighton went toe-to-toe with the Big East preseason favorite Friday night, boldly embracing a hard-nosed tussle against a veteran squad that typically thrives in showdowns just like that.
Villanova's ruled this league for years with discipline, poise and efficient play.
The Jays — in the toughest test yet for an inexperienced squad — beat the reigning champs at their own game.
CU secured an impressive 79-59 win at the CHI Health Center Friday, putting the hammer down in crunch time and earning a statement victory to begin league play. CU out-scored the Wildcats 23-5 in the final eight minutes.
Villanova hadn't lost a Big East opener since realignment. It hasn't had a losing record in league play during that stretch, either. The Wildcats, who lost at Baylor Sunday, entered Friday with a 35-7 record in games directly following a loss over the last nine seasons.
And they were certainly projected to bounce back against a Creighton squad that had no available player who'd ever started a Big East game before Friday.
But the Jays never flinched. Particularly after halftime.
CU repeatedly brought the capacity home crowd to its feet after halftime, holding off Villanova's attempts to work its way back into the game after falling behind late in the first half.
It was a two-point game when sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner slipped a screen and converted inside to make it 58-54 with 8:25 left. Freshmen Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard both drove in for layups on the next possession, earning standing ovations both times.
Andronikashvili's layup two trips later pushed the edge to 64-55.
And that's when the Jays delivered the exclamation points.
Senior Ryan Hawkins stole a perimeter pass and drove down for a layup through contact to force a Wildcats timeout to make it 66-55 with 5:15 left. Andronikashvili buried a deep 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock. There was also a scoop layup by Alexander in the final two minutes that got the fans roaring again.
Nembhard nodded his head and exchanged high-fives with his teammates at center court as Hawkins stretched the lead to 79-59 with two free throws in the final 1:09. Then coach Greg McDermott started emptying his bench.
It was a gritty effort from nearly everyone on the Creighton roster — just three days removed from a mistake-filled defeat to Arizona State.
The Jays made everything difficult for the Wildcats, who missed 15 of their final 16 shots over the game's final nine minutes and ended up shooting just 33.3% from the field.
They certainly set the tone early.
Both teams traded blows for much of the first half, working to find a rhythm against two well-prepared, tough-minded opposing defenses. There were 10 lead changes over the first 13 minutes.
The Jays made a push just before halftime, though. They scored on five straight trips — three 3-pointers, a post-up bucket and a dunk — to stretch the lead to 35-26 with 2:50 left. It was freshman Ryan Nembhard's triple that capped the surge and forced a Wildcat timeout.
CU led 39-30 at the break. It stretched the advantage to as many as 12 points early in the second half.
And Creighton put the game away from there. It finished the game with a 54.7% field goal percentage.
