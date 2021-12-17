Creighton upsets No. 9 Villanova to open Big East play

It was a two-point game when sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner slipped a screen and converted inside to make it 58-54 with 8:25 left. Freshmen Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard both drove in for layups on the next possession, earning standing ovations both times.

Andronikashvili's layup two trips later pushed the edge to 64-55.

And that's when the Jays delivered the exclamation points.

Senior Ryan Hawkins stole a perimeter pass and drove down for a layup through contact to force a Wildcats timeout to make it 66-55 with 5:15 left. Andronikashvili buried a deep 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock. There was also a scoop layup by Alexander in the final two minutes that got the fans roaring again.

Nembhard nodded his head and exchanged high-fives with his teammates at center court as Hawkins stretched the lead to 79-59 with two free throws in the final 1:09. Then coach Greg McDermott started emptying his bench.

It was a gritty effort from nearly everyone on the Creighton roster — just three days removed from a mistake-filled defeat to Arizona State.