Creighton uses 20-6 run to take control in win over DePaul

CHICAGO — Creighton women's basketball used a 20-6 run in the second half to erase a five-point deficit en route to a 77-68 win over DePaul on Friday night.

Creighton (16-6, 11-3 Big East), coming off Wednesday's loss to No. 10 Connecticut, trailed 56-51 in the final seconds of the third quarter. But Rachel Saunders hit two free throws to end the third, then the Bluejay took over in the fourth.

After Lauren Jensen made back-to-back baskets, CU was up 71-62 with four minutes left. DePaul (18-6, 10-3), which entered the game tied for second with CU in the Big East standings, didn't get closer than six down the stretch.

Creighton shot 57% from the field in the second half, including 10 of 16 in the fourth.

CU took a 36-34 lead to halftime after Molly Mogensen made a layup at the buzzer. Mogensen had nine of CU's 20 bench points in the opening half, which featured nine lead changes and six ties as the Jays rallied from nine down early in the second quarter with a 14-3 run.

For the game, there were 13 lead changes and 11 ties.