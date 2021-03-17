Creighton volleyball adds game against Iowa State to close regular season

Creighton volleyball added a nonconference game to its schedule against Iowa State at Sokol Arena on March 27 at 4 p.m.

That will be the Bluejays' final tune-up before the Big East tournament begins April 2 in Omaha. CU also has a road match against Kansas State on Saturday.

Creighton (8-2, 5-1 Big East) sits atop the Big East Midwest Division, one game ahead of Marquette (4-2), which last played March 6 and doesn't have anymore games scheduled after two against Xavier were canceled last weekend. Providence (3-1) and Villanova (2-1) lead the East Division.

Iowa State is 6-12 this season, though most of its matches were played in the fall. The Cyclones are 1-3 since resuming play in late February and have had three matches canceled, including two this coming weekend against Oklahoma.

Creighton is 6-5 all-time against Iowa State, and the two teams last played in the 2019 NCAA tournament, an opening-round sweep for the Bluejays.