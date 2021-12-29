Creighton volleyball adds grad transfer Jazz Schmidt

Creighton has turned to the transfer portal to add a right-side hitter for next season.

Division II All-American Jazz Schmidt announced on Twitter Wednesday that she plans to play her final season of college volleyball with the Jays.

Schmidt, a 6-foot-2 graduate transfer, led Palm Beach Atlantic in assists (6.38 per set) and hitting percentage (.382) last season. She averaged 2.87 kills and 2.48 digs per set. She also had more triple doubles (10) than any D-II player.

Schmidt was the Sunshine State Conference player of the year and a second-team All-American.

She'll join a Creighton team that's coming off a season where it recorded a school-record 31 wins, won the Big East regular season and conference tournament titles and reached the NCAA tournament's second round.

Schmidt, who was born in Lincoln, spent a spring semester with Nebraska's beach volleyball team in 2018. She played her other college seasons at Palm Beach Atlantic.

