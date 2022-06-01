Creighton volleyball adds Incarnate Word transfer Bethany Clapp

Bethany Clapp is ready to step out of her comfort zone.

The Corpus Christi, Texas, native stayed close to home when she traveled a couple hours north to San Antonio to play volleyball for Incarnate Word, where she was the team's top hitter over the past four years.

Incarnate Word never had a winning record, but the 6-foot outside hitter had more than 1,100 kills and 800 digs in her four years.

"That was a program-building experience. Each year we got a little better, a little more competitive. I had a great relationship with my coach, I was playing with some of my best friends," said Clapp, who graduated from Incarnate Word last month. "I think I wanted to go somewhere that had previous success, somewhere a program was established."

She found that with Creighton. The graduate transfer announced Tuesday that she committed to the Bluejays for her free COVID season.

"After last year, I was like, man, I'm not ready to be done," Clapp said. "I love volleyball."

Clapp was contacted about a possible transfer by Creighton assistant Brian Rosen. That led Clapp to visit the Creighton campus last Wednesday.

"I didn't know a whole lot about the team, but I knew they had been successful," said Clapp of Creighton, which became the first team in Big East history to win eight straight regular-season conference titles when it went 31-4 last fall.

Clapp admits she didn't know a lot about Omaha prior to her visit. And even though it was cool and rainy on the day of her visit, that didn't cloud Clapp's judgment of Creighton. She was able to meet players Jaela Zimmerman, Norah Sis and Emily Bressman as well as with the coaching staff.

"I thought they were awesome. They seem to have a really good relationship with their players," Clapp said of the coaches.

She said she also liked Creighton's facilities and hopes to use her experiences as a collegiate player to help some of CU's younger players adjust.

She plans to drive back to the Creighton campus by next week to start preparing for her one season with the Bluejays.

"I'll start training and lifting and going to open gyms and building those relationships off the court, as well," she said.

