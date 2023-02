Rice pin hitter Ellie Bichelmeyer announced she is transferring to Creighton for her fifth season of college volleyball.

The two-time All-Conference USA selection is the daughter of former Bluejay baseball player John Bichelmeyer and her mother Julie (Neary) Bichelmeyer is also a CU grad.

"We are thrilled to add Ellie to an already talented 2023 class," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. "Ellie brings a wealth of experience from a top 20 program. She is a versatile player who is able to play either outside or right side. Most importantly, she's an amazing person and teammate who will add to the Creighton culture."

Bichelmeyer ends her time at Rice with 833 kills, 184 blocks and a .261 hitting percentage. The Owls went 90-20 and qualified for the NCAA tournament during each of her seasons at Rice.

The grad transfer was on the Owls team that upset then-No. 21 Creighton last season. She finished the match with 12 kills.

Photos: Creighton volleyball vs Auburn in NCAA tournament