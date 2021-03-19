Creighton volleyball aims to extend its winning streak during road trip to Kansas State

Creighton will try to extend its four-match winning streak Saturday when it travels to Kansas State for the first of two final tune-ups before postseason play.

The Jays play the Wildcats this weekend. Next week, they host Iowa State for a 4 p.m. match on March 27.

After that? It’s playoff time.

CU has already earned a spot in the Big East tournament, a four-team single elimination event that will be played at D.J. Sokol Arena from April 2-3. The winner gets an automatic NCAA berth.

It is possible for No. 24 Creighton to perhaps earn its way into the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. But this year, the field’s trimmed down from 64 teams to 48. So the margin for error is smaller. The Jays do have the 11th-best RPI, although that metric is presumably skewed by a smaller sample size of data.

CU’s best bet is to keep winning. It’ll aim to do that Saturday against the Wildcats. The match begins at 6 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

