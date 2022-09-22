Creighton volleyball aims to repeat as Big East champs

After four weeks, No. 22 Creighton volleyball survived its nonconference schedule — one that many programs wouldn’t take on — with just a few blemishes.

An early loss to Kentucky. An all-timer loss to Nebraska. Last weekend’s five-set bout with Rice. Respectable losses that left the team 8-3.

Good, but nowhere near what CU expects to be the finished product.

“I think we had a really good nonconference four weeks,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said she told her squad. “The win against Rice would've made it great...I think we’ve put ourselves in a really good spot.”

Perfection was a long shot with the teams the Bluejays chose to play, but they assembled the schedule so that, when the time came for Big East play, most of CU’s most formidable challenges would be behind it.

If the Jays picked up a thing or two during their countless five-setters or while going toe-to-toe with supreme athletes, their league goals should be clear for the taking.

“We want to be Big East champs,” Booth started, “and we want to win the Big East tournament, which is going to be a battle. Particularly Marquette, which is playing really good volleyball right now.”

Creighton enters its Big East slate third in league standings behind the No. 19 Golden Eagles and Seton Hall. The Jays endured weeks of battles in order to handle teams like those.

But first? It’ll take on Georgetown, which currently sits at the bottom of the league at 2-9. It’s undoubtedly a shift in intensity of schedule, but Booth isn’t expecting her team to tread lightly.

“I think to some degree I want a little more urgency from them,” she said.

The runs the Jays forfeited last weekend were large enough to sink them by the end of it, something Booth made sure to note. While the Jays have had some success playing from behind, Booth echoed the significance of starting games with the upper hand.

The team isn’t looking ahead to Marquette. Or Seton Hall. Or anyone else for that matter. It’s simply looking ahead to Georgetown, taking the schedule one game at a time. While CU isn’t playing any teams like Nebraska or Kentucky any time soon, it knows it won’t get anywhere with complacency.

“I think they know the value of every single match in conference, so I think they’re excited for this new journey,” Booth said.