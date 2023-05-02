Creighton volleyball released its schedule Tuesday for this fall, which revealed the Bluejays will again play several perennially powers during nonconference play.

CU kicks off the regular season at the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier in West Lafeyette, Indiana, where the Jays take on host Purdue on Aug. 26 while also playing Loyola-Chicago and Duke over the weekend.

Creighton's home opener will be a part of the Bluejay Invitational on Sept. 1. CU plays Ball State followed by matches with LSU and former Missouri Valley Conference rival Northern Iowa. All three opponents clinched NCAA tournament berths last season.

The Bluejays visit Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Sept. 6, which is Creighton's lone midweek match of the year.

CU will also take part in the Omaha Invite, where they'll face UNO and Iowa State at Baxter Arena.

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth — in her 21st year leading Creighton — will wrap up her team's nonconference slate with a trip to Minneapolis to play at the Diet Coke Classic on Sept. 15 and 16. The Jays will take on High Point as well as host Minnesota — another annual Big Ten contender.

The Jays, looking to secure their 12th straight NCAA berth, begin their quest for a 10th straight Big East regular-season title when they visit Butler on Sept. 22.

Creighton takes on Marquette in a league tournament championship rematch at Sokol Arena on Nov. 5 before wrapping up conference play at home on Nov. 19 vs. Butler.

The Golden Eagles will host this year's Big East tournament Nov. 22 through 25 in Milwaukee.