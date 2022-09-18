Creighton volleyball can't muster late rally, Rice wins in five

HOUSTON — Creighton had dealt with deficits before. It perhaps even relished slow starts, knowing it could play well enough from behind to rally.

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth had been adamant about preventing runs after the Bluejays’ four-set win over Kansas State. Rice just didn’t get the memo.

The No. 17 Bluejays couldn’t hold off the Owls’ countless, lengthy runs in a 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14 loss Sunday.

It started with Rice opening on a 10-4 run. Creighton could hardly score, hitting minus .214 and committing five errors. It hung around long enough to tie the set before a pivotal call overturned the point and gave the Owls set point — essentially wiping away the Jays’ chances.

Even after jumping to an early second set lead, CU couldn’t break up Rice’s subsequent 5-0 run.

Rice led the second set 18-13 before CU tiptoed back in typical fashion. Transfer Jazz Schmidt hadn’t played much in recent weeks due to an injury, but after starting Sunday, she didn’t disappoint.

Finishing with a team-high 17 kills on 43 swings, Schmidt came away with the block to tie the set 21-21. CU would close on a 3-1 run to even the match.

The Jays got out to a 5-2 lead third set, only to have it snatched by Rice during an 8-0 run. CU put its foot down, piecing together a 14-4 run for a five-point lead. Rice pushed back, but the Jays clutched to their lead to go up 2-1.

The rallies in between thrusted each team forward. But even during ugly hitting sets, each team continued to piece together runs. Creighton got points from all over with five players netting at least 11 kills.

Rice’s Anota Adekunle was everywhere the Owls needed her. She collected five of the team’s 10 blocks and five of her game-high 23 kills came during the fourth game. Rice ran away with that set after closing on a 3-0 run.

The Owls trailed midway through the final game 8-5, but their final blow proved to be a heavy one.

They pieced together a 5-0 run to force a Jays’ timeout. The teams traded blows, but a block and a kill from Danyle Courtley finished off Creighton.

Creighton (8-3) ....... 22 25 25 21 14

At Rice .................... 25 22 22 25 16

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Sis 11-1-0, Reinhardt 15-0-2, Davis 13-3-1, Schmitt 12-0-1, Schmidt 17-0-2, Wait 8-0-1. Totals 76-5-7.

R: Bichelmeyer 12-0-2, Rawlings 0-1-0, Kostelecky 9-0-1, Courtley 10-0-2, Adekunle 23-0-6, Maruska 13-1-3, Graham 4-0-4. Totals 71-2-18.

Set assists: CU 74 (Wait 56, Whitten 7, McCune 54, Davis 4, Sis 1, Bolton 1), R 67 (Graham 57, McCardell 6, Harris 2, Courtley 1, Maruska 1). A: 540.