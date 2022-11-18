Creighton volleyball clinches share of ninth straight Big East title with sweep of DePaul

CHICAGO — No. 11 Creighton clinched a share of the Big East regular-season title with a 27-25, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of DePaul on Friday night.

Creighton improves to 17-0 in league play and goes to No. 16 Marquette on Saturday with a chance to win the title outright. Marquette is 16-1 in league play after its four-set win over Xavier on Friday.

The Bluejays, who have won nine straight regular-season league titles, needed five sets to beat the Blue Demons in Omaha, but CU was able to get the road sweep Friday.

Creighton had four set points before finally closing out the opening set. The Jays trailed 19-15 before a 9-3 run put them at set point. DePaul saved the first three and initially had a kill to tie it 26-all, but CU won a challenge that the kill was long.

Norah SIs, who returned from an injury, had seven kills in the first set on 12 attacks. The Papillion-La Vista grad led Creighton for the match with 12 kills.

A 6-0 run in the second set gave Creighton an 11-8 lead as it pulled away from there. CU had four ace blocks on its last eight points of the set. Kiara Reinhardt was in on three of those and she had nine blocks on the night.

DePaul bolted to an 8-2 lead in the third, but after a timeout, the Jays scored seven straight with Allison Whitten at the service line. Ava Martin had two kills and a block during the run, then Sis had a kill on match point.

Martin finished with 11 kills, while Kendra Wait had 31 assists and eight digs.

Creighton (25-3, 17-0).... 27 25 25

DePaul (9-20, 5-12)........ 25 14 20

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Sis 12-1-2, Martin 11-0-3, Schmitt 5-0-3, Schmidt 5-0-2, Reinhardt 4-0-9, Davis 2-1-0, Wait 1-0-5, Whitten 0-2-0, Bolton 0-1-0. Totals: 40-5-24.

DPU: Pressly 22-0-5, Kindelberger 6-0-1, Nelson 4-0-0, Brooker 2-0-0, Oxley 1-0-1, Griffith 1-0-3. Totals: 36-0-10.

Digs: CU 45 (Whitten 13, Sis 9, Wait 8, Martin 5, Davis 5, Bolton 3, Schmidt 1, McCune 1), DPU 56 (Krasowski 22, Pressly 12, Nagy 8, Cudiamat 8, Jones 4, Nelson 1, Oxley 1). Set assists: CU 36 (Wait 31, Whitten 4, Davis 1), DPU 35 (Jones 16, Cudiamat 14, Krasowski 2, Pressly 1, Kindelberger 1, Nagy 1).