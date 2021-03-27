Creighton volleyball clinches spot in Big East tournament with five-set win over Xavier

After losing a lead late in the third set, Creighton rallied to win the next two for a 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12 win over Xavier at Sokol Arena.

With the win the Bluejays (9-3, 6-1) clinched a spot in the Big East tournament and first place in the Midwest Division. The Jays also improved to 18-0 all time against Xavier (7-6, 3-2), which was eliminated from the tournament.

But the Musketeers pushed the Jays, taking a 2-1 lead after the third set and tying the fifth set at 12-12.

"Xavier runs a super fast tempo," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "They just are doing a really good job connecting offensively, and I thought they passed really well."

Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with 19 kills, tying her career high, and Keeley Davis added 13 for the Jays.

The Musketeers scored two straight points to tie the deciding set at 12-12, but a kill from senior Naomi Hickman and two Xavier attack errors clinched the match for the Jays. Hickman recorded a block for the winning point.

"(Hickman) has always been someone that is calm and collected at crunch time," Booth said.

CU outhit the Musketeers .218-.175, including a .389 mark in the fourth set.