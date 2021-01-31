Creighton volleyball comes from behind to defeat South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two days after South Dakota rallied from two sets down to win on Creighton's home court, the No. 14 Bluejays returned the favor.
Creighton stormed back for an 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7 win Sunday in Vermillion. Creighton closed out the victory by winning the final seven points.
Keeley Davis led Creighton with 20 kills and 15 digs, while Jaela Zimmerman also had a double-double, with 15 kills and 13 digs.
Creighton returns to action Friday at home against Marquette.
